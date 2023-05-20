Welcome the "Myra 2.0" Plan to Hershey Gorve! Enjoy large family room with beautiful fireplace and modern mantel. Exposed rod stair well accents the family room. The kitchen has custom soft close cabinets, SS appliances, quartz counter-tops, tiles backsplash, pantry, and large dinette space. Large main floor laundry room with easy access from master suite. Master suite features massive walk-in closet and you will love the master bath...loads of room in tile shower and vanity top space. 3 Large bedrooms up with oversized 3 car garage. 2x6 exterior construction, LED puck lights for superior energy efficiency and light quality, USB port plugs situated throughout, Wifi programable thermostat, high efficiency HVAC, MyQ garage door remote access from smart phones... All modern up to date efficient building quality! All info deemed accurate but not warranted and subject to builders discretionary changes and product availability. Home is Complete