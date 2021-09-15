4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $462,750

Fabulous, Custom Built 1.5 Story Home that sits on the Lake in Sapphire Lakes !! Pride of Ownership !! Open Floor Plan w/ amazing views of the lake from Many locations inside this gorgeous home !! Backyard is an Oasis w/ Inground (salt water pool) Pool, 2 Level's of Pation, Professionally Landscapted !! Inside Boasts 4 Bedrooms, Master Bedroom on Main Level. 2 Bedrooms, Jack / Jill Bath Upstairs and Loft w/amazing lake view! Lower Level contains Family Room w/ Theatre Projection TV, Wet Bar, Bedroom and Full Bath, 2 Bonus rooms (currently exercise and study). This Home is Amazing and you Won't want to Miss out on this one !!!