This beautiful 5 bedroom - 3.5 bath home features 9 foot ceilings, dark wood floors & sits on one of the largest lots in the Grove at Kickapoo Creek. The kitchen comes complete with granite countertops, tiled backsplash, island & walk-in pantry. Large main open floor living space with gas fireplace & plenty of natural light with views of the huge backyard. Primary suite has walk-in closet, garden tub & separate tiled shower. Finished lower level offers look out windows and plenty of extra living space, 5th bedroom & full bath. Perfect backyard for entertaining. East facing home & down the street from Grove Elementary.