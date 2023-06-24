This beautiful 5 bedroom - 3.5 bath home features 9 foot ceilings, dark wood floors & sits on one of the largest lots in the Grove at Kickapoo Creek. The kitchen comes complete with granite countertops, tiled backsplash, island & walk-in pantry. Large main open floor living space with gas fireplace & plenty of natural light with views of the huge backyard. Primary suite has walk-in closet, garden tub & separate tiled shower. Finished lower level offers look out windows and plenty of extra living space, 5th bedroom & full bath. Perfect backyard for entertaining. East facing home & down the street from Grove Elementary.
4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $459,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Police in Bloomington said a 37-year-old was charged with driving under the influence and was given several tickets in this two-vehicle crash.
An American man has been arrested over the death of one tourist and an assault on another after he allegedly pushed the two women down a steep…
A Bloomington man is facing burglary and trespassing charges after authorities said he broke into a neighbor's home.
A 22-year-old man was taken into federal custody Wednesday in connection to the murder of a Bloomington man, the McLean County Sheriff’s Offic…
The Missouri River Runner Amtrak is promoting a new direct route from Chicago to Kansas City with a focus on experiencing the various destinat…