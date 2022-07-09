Gorgeous two story house built on one of the nicest lots in the Grove on Kickapoo Subdivision with no backyard neighbor, and backing up to the trail. Quality construction upgraded with 9' ceiling on main floor and in basement; Armstrong Large Williamson plan. Family room with gas fireplace and built ins. Beautiful eat-in kitchen with custom Amish made cabinets, upgraded huge island, exhuast range hood and backsplash. Deck off the eat-in area to enjoy the outdoors and the beautiful prairie view and the sunset. Lots of wood floors throughout main floor. Second floor features master bedroom with 9' ceiling and a spacious and upgraded master bathroom, 3 more nice size bedrooms and a full bathroom. Large Laundry room conveniently located on second floor. Look-out finished basement with bedroom, a full bathroom and a huge family room. Mud room with locker system. Heated 3 car garage. Do not miss out!
4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $459,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Bloomington man is charged with possessing a stolen motorcycle.
Stephon T. Carter, 33, is charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, criminal trespass of a restricted landing area at an airport and two counts of criminal damage to property.
Authorities on Wednesday identified a 22-year-old Normal man as the driver who died in a crash early June 24.
Police say the suspect in the Highland Park shooting that left at least six people dead and at least 30 injured has been taken into custody. Developing story:
A Bloomington woman is celebrating her 105th birthday this week.
Illinois voters will be offered a clear contrast between Pritzker, a liberal Democrat who has made protecting abortion rights a central campaign theme, and Bailey, who called Chicago "a hellhole."
Looking for a way to celebrate Independence Day? Here's what's happening in Bloomington-Normal and surrounding areas.
Investigators are still working to determine the cause of a fire that destroyed one business and damaged three others in downtown Gibson City.
A Bloomington apartment building was damaged and evacuated as crews responded to a vehicle fire early Monday, but no one was injured, officials said.
The nonprofit organization that has taken the lead in advocating for downtown Bloomington for 25 years has dissolved, with remaining funds set to be divided among other groups.