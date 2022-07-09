4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $459,900

Gorgeous two story house built on one of the nicest lots in the Grove on Kickapoo Subdivision with no backyard neighbor, and backing up to the trail. Quality construction upgraded with 9' ceiling on main floor and in basement; Armstrong Large Williamson plan. Family room with gas fireplace and built ins. Beautiful eat-in kitchen with custom Amish made cabinets, upgraded huge island, exhuast range hood and backsplash. Deck off the eat-in area to enjoy the outdoors and the beautiful prairie view and the sunset. Lots of wood floors throughout main floor. Second floor features master bedroom with 9' ceiling and a spacious and upgraded master bathroom, 3 more nice size bedrooms and a full bathroom. Large Laundry room conveniently located on second floor. Look-out finished basement with bedroom, a full bathroom and a huge family room. Mud room with locker system. Heated 3 car garage. Do not miss out!