4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $459,900

Beautiful and spacious 2 story home in Hawthorne II. The two-story entry welcomes you into the open and bright living room/dining room area. The huge kitchen with updated countertops and light fixtures has tons of cabinet space and room for a large table as well. Off of the kitchen is a family room and sunroom that are flooded with natural light. The sunroom leads to a two-tier deck--one level is 12x24 and the second is 8x20. The backyard is mostly fenced and has lots of natural privacy. Upstairs are 4 generous sized bedrooms. The owners' suite has a spacious bath. The remaining 3 bedrooms are well laid out in the upstairs with two sharing a hall bath and the 3rd with a private bath. The basement is finished with a family room and 1/2 bath. New in 2021 range, roof, A/C, kitchen countertops, and kitchen lights. This home has so much to offer and is move in ready for its new owners! 2 X 6 construction with extra insulation R19 sidewall, R40 in ceilings. Vaulted ceilings in entry, living room, dining area and in sunroom. Anderson casement windows.