4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $459,000

One-Of-A-Kind custom home across the street from Tipton Park & Lake! This first floor master beauty comes with an amazing kitchen that has 18ft cathedral ceilings, large island, buffet, granite counters, high end appliances & an attached 3 seasons room with view of the lake. Second floor loft open to 2 story family room & kitchen. Basement has wet bar, bedroom with full bath, theater room & plenty of storage. Oversize 3 car garage with EV charger. Fenced backyard with beautiful landscaping.