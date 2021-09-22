 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $459,000

4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $459,000

One-Of-A-Kind custom home across the street from Tipton Park & Lake! This first floor master beauty comes with an amazing kitchen that has 18ft cathedral ceilings, large island, buffet, granite counters, high end appliances & an attached 3 seasons room with view of the lake. Second floor loft open to 2 story family room & kitchen. Basement has wet bar, bedroom with full bath, theater room & plenty of storage. Oversize 3 car garage with EV charger. Fenced backyard with beautiful landscaping.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News