One-Of-A-Kind custom home across the street from Tipton Park & Lake! This first floor master beauty comes with an amazing kitchen that has 18ft cathedral ceilings, large island, buffet, granite counters, high end appliances & an attached 3 seasons room with view of the lake. Second floor loft open to 2 story family room & kitchen. Basement has wet bar, bedroom with full bath, theater room & plenty of storage. Oversize 3 car garage with EV charger. Fenced backyard with beautiful landscaping.
4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $459,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 25-year-old ISU graduate student remains missing. Here's what we know.
Check out all of Friday night's final scores.
This is a developing story.
Bloomington-Normal's brick-and-mortar retail industry has weathered a range of shifts in consumer behavior and economic pressures in the last decade.
A 39-year-old schoolteacher from Homewood who had been hospitalized the last several weeks with complications stemming from COVID-19 has died.
Superintendent Barry Reilly said students were involved in three fights on Monday, all facing a “very lengthy suspension.”
Authorities say a body discovered Sunday in Wyoming is believed to be Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito.
Months after the blaze, the apartment complex has been sold, an official cause of the fire and a theory of its spread have been determined, according to records obtained by The Pantagraph.
A panel of state lawmakers is asking the Illinois State Board of Education to clarify the process of punishing schools that don’t follow Gov. …
No arrests have been made in the incident early Sunday, police said Monday.