Beautiful 3 year old home is situated on one of the deepest lots in Fox Creek Sub. Newly fenced yard, 2 story entry. Custom kitchen with granite countertops, touch-less faucet and farmhouse sink, Soft close cabinetry. Stainless steel appliances w/French door fridge. Gas Stove with upgraded vent hood, direct vented to the outside. Large custom island eating bar. First floor Master suite with 2 vanities, tiled surround shower, large walk in closet. First floor laundry with sink. 3 additional bedrooms up with a full bath. Full partially finished basement, with a large Family Room. Framed in for a 5th bedroom and full bath has a egress window. Upgraded lighting, ceiling fans, carpeting, real hardwood sliced face sawmark French oak wood flooring. 20 x 20 back patio overlooking hole #2 on the green at The Den At Fox Creek.