Beautiful 4 bed, 3.5 bath all brick ranch on spacious one acre lot in Charterwood subdivision (pool, two fishing ponds, pavilion, trails, and common area) featuring highly sought after Tri-Valley schools. Well-maintained property owned for the past 25+ years. Roof 2011, HVAC 2014, and hot water heater 2019. Main floor with office, laundry, large sunroom, 3 bedrooms, and 2.5 baths. Owners suite bath remodeled in 2016 with spacious walk-in shower plus a hard wired programmable towel warmer. Basement features family room with full wet bar, exercise room, 4th bedroom, full bath, and ample storage space. Heated, Oversized 3-car side-load garage with workshop space. Wonderful landscaping professionally maintained. Fenced yard with huge patio, outdoor bar and firepit. Gas hookup on back deck for your grill. The home AND grounds have been meticulously maintained. Beautiful property!
4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $450,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lincoln College senior Zak Luken described campus as a "ghost town" Thursday morning as students and employees processed the fact the college plans to close in May.
Rivian Automotive has another expansion in sight. Details:
"Today’s unexpected and sudden closure announcement is devastating news for our local community."
One man was shot in the 300 block of East Locust Street and taken by ambulance from a nearby alley Tuesday night with injuries that did not appear to be life threatening, Bloomington police said.
A 33-year-old city man was booked at the McLean County jail on firearms charges after a shooting last night on Locust Street.
A former LeRoy High School teacher pleaded guilty Wednesday to grooming in connection to reported inappropriate communication with a student in 2019.
Two Kingsley Junior High students have been expelled for their role in a fight at the school earlier this month.
“I think there should be a hefty internal investigation by DCFS into this case,” Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood said. “And if there were failures, those should be remedied.”
Authorities have identified the 38-year-old Tazewell County woman killed in a single-vehicle crash in rural East Peoria.
Jamie Mathy is resigning "as the result of a business conflict" that has made him ineligible to hold a position on the council under state law, said Communications Manager Katherine Murphy.