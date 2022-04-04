4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $450,000

Beautiful 4 bed, 3.5 bath all brick ranch on spacious one acre lot in Charterwood subdivision (pool, two fishing ponds, pavilion, trails, and common area) featuring highly sought after Tri-Valley schools. Well-maintained property owned for the past 25+ years. Roof 2011, HVAC 2014, and hot water heater 2019. Main floor with office, laundry, large sunroom, 3 bedrooms, and 2.5 baths. Owners suite bath remodeled in 2016 with spacious walk-in shower plus a hard wired programmable towel warmer. Basement features family room with full wet bar, exercise room, 4th bedroom, full bath, and ample storage space. Heated, Oversized 3-car side-load garage with workshop space. Wonderful landscaping professionally maintained. Fenced yard with huge patio, outdoor bar and firepit. Gas hookup on back deck for your grill. The home AND grounds have been meticulously maintained. Beautiful property!