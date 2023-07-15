This home is a prize for any buyer! It features an open floor plan and beautiful white oak engineered hardwood floors throughout the main level! The kitchen shows off beautiful, crisp, clean, quartz counter tops and on trend white shaker cabinets. The island is huge and the base gives the perfect pop of color. Eat-in kitchen leads to the large deck that overlooks the huge backyard, fenced on all sides! Extra concrete poured beneath the deck for extra seating space. The 1st floor family room was upgraded with beautiful built-ins to frame the gas fireplace. The laundry room is conveniently located on the second floor with four bedrooms and two full bathrooms. Large primary suite and ensuite outfitted with timeless finishes, separate shower, stand alone soaking tub and walk-in closet. Storage matters, so each bathroom was upgraded with additional cabinet space. Guest room and full bathroom in the basement as well as large family room for entertaining. Home built in 2020, therefore mechanicals, appliances, roof etc, all in excellent condition. Do not miss your opportunity to be in a desirable neighborhood that is continuing to grow, grab this home while you can!