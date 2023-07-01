Gorgeous 2 story home in the Grove on Kickapoo Creek. Beautifully landscaped and fenced in yard with no backyard neighbors. Direct trail access. Open floor plan with a 9ft ceiling Family Room w/stone surround fireplace. Custom ceiling in the Dining Room, Beautiful hardwood floors. Spacious eat-in kitchen with many cabinets, center island, pantry, tiled backsplash, gas stove, granite counter tops & tile flooring. Spacious master suite w/huge walk in closet converted into an amazing office, additional walk in closet, Bath with whirlpool tub, tiled surround shower and 2 sink vanity with granite tops. 3 additional bedrooms and a full bath with a 2 sink vanity. Wonderful Basement offers a large Family Room, Bedroom, full bath and a storage room. You won't want to miss this wonderfully maintained home!!!
4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $445,900
