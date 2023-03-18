New construction located in Harvest Pointe's latest phase. Stunning 2 story home with 5 bedrooms and 3 1/2 bathrooms. Beautiful white kitchen cabinets, upgraded quartz countertops in grey, black lighting and hardware, stainless steel appliance package (stove, microwave, dishwasher). Large walk-in pantry. Beautiful wide plank laminate wood flooring throughout the main level. Front flex room can be an office or dining room, ect. Back hall drop zone, leading to a 3 car garage, has a custom built locker system as well. Spacious primary suite with dual sink vanity, shower & large walk-in closet. Finished basement has recreational room, bedroom, full bathroom and a large storage area. Full sod (front and back) with standard landscaping package. Move in ready. *Agent Interest