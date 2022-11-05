WOW! Simply stunning. Built in 2020! Better than new Verkler Construction home featuring 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, 3 car garage with finished basement. All window treatments and fence added (2020). Breathtaking home! The first floor is light and bright featuring a dreamy kitchen, cozy family room with gas fireplace, dinning room, a half bath and designated laundry. Kitchen is spacious, modern in style and has plentiful cabinet space and quartz countertops. Soft close cabinets and drawers. Island microwave. Stainless steel appliances and a gas stove with true range hood venting. Open concept flow to eat-in space, family room and formal dinning. Functional and "oh so pretty" drop zone located off garage with locker system in designated laundry area to keep families organized. Upstairs fine a spacious master bedroom with tray ceiling and new recessed lighting (2020). Double closets. Relaxing, and modern bathroom with tiled walk-in shower, soaking tub and double vanity. Three other nicely sized bedrooms and 1 full hall bathroom. Bathroom features, tub/shower combo and double vanity. The finished basement features a bedroom (currently used as an office), full bath, large family room and unfinished space for storage. Lovely stained deck AND patio space within the fenced yard for enjoying time with your family and friends.
4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $439,900
