4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $439,000

This is it! The piece of perfection that you have been looking for! Nestled on a cul-de-sac where the kids can play safely, this gorgeous home features an open floor plan showing off beautiful white oak engineered hardwood floors through the main floor. The kitchen features ample counter space and a large island for seating and/or food prep. Eat-in kitchen leads to the large deck that overlooks the huge backyard, fenced on all sides! Extra concrete poured beneath the deck for extra seating space. The 1st floor family room was upgraded with beautiful built-ins to frame the fireplace. Laundry room is conveniently located on the second floor with four bedrooms and two full bathrooms. Large primary suite and ensuite outfitted with timeless finishes, separate shower, stand alone soaking tub and walk-in closet. Each bathroom was upgraded with additional cabinet space for storage. Guest room and full bathroom in the basement as well as large family room for entertaining. Home built in 2020, therefore mechanicals, appliances, roof etc, all in excellent condition. Do not miss your opportunity to be in a desirable neighborhood that is continuing to grow, grab this home while you can!