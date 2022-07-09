Beautiful 5 bedroom 3.5 bath home in The Grove on Kickapoo Creek! Great lot with stunning views of sunsets, wildlife & pond & no backyard neighbors! Great walking trail near pond. Inviting 2 story foyer leads to dining room/flex room with walkway into kitchen. Awesome eat-in kitchen with custom cabinets and island opens to dining area and living room with built-ins around gas fireplace. 4 bedrooms up with conveniently located utility room. Master suite features double sinks in private bath and spacious walk-in closet. Finished basement has living room for entertaining, 5th bedroom and 3rd full bath. SS appliances. Hardwood floors. Newer fence. Lots of natural light throughout the house. Priced to sell.
4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $437,900
