If you have been hitting refresh on your real estate apps hoping for a home to pop up that is open and beautiful; impeccably cared for, amazing location then look no further!! This 5 bedroom home sits on a sizable, landscaped lot with a fenced backyard. It has an oversized deck where you can enjoy the views of the natural prairieland in the coveted subdivision; The Grove at Kickapoo Creek. Upon entry of 5806 Sugarberry you are greeted by an inviting 2 story entry. To your left is a flex room that can be used as a formal dining room, office..etc. The flex room leads to a large pantry with passage to the elegant eat-in kitchen. Upgraded kitchen features include; granite countertops, large center island and stainless steel appliances. The kitchen opens to a sizable eating area and large family room. The family room has built-in cabinets surrounding the cozy gas fireplace. There are 4 bedrooms upstairs, including a primary suite with cathedral ceilings, walk-in closet with ample storage, bathroom with double sinks, soaking tub and separate shower with a glass door. The laundry is located on the second floor. It has recently been revamped with custom storage cabinets..it is VERY well done. The finished basement offers a large family room with daylight windows overlooking the backyard and the green space. The lower level also features a 5th bedroom and a full bathroom. Additionally, in the basement is the mechanical room/storage room. This home also features a 3 car garage with built in storage. Great home,Great Floorplan, Great location...great HOME! You will absolutely LOVE this home.
4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $435,000
