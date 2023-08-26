Welcome to the popular "Eagle" Plan, another great New Construction in Cedar Ridge. This home has a large island, white surround cabinets(soft close), quartz counter tops, tiled backsplash, SS appliances and a terrific main floor flow featuring large great room and separate flex room All 4 Bedrooms upstairs are jumbo sized and has a 2nd floor laundry room. Master suite has Walk-in closet and awesome tile shower. Large 2 car garage on one of our most sought after floor plans. 2x6 exterior construction, LED puck lights for superior energy efficiency and light quality, USB port plugs situated throughout, wifi programable thermostat, high efficient HVAC, MyQ garage door remote access from smart phones... All modern up to date efficient building quality! All info deemed accurate but not warranted and subject to builders discretionary change and product availability. Home is now complete.
4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $435,000
