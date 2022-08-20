This home has a sleek modern design with a large backyard. Welcome yourself home to 1302 Winterberry. What sets this home apart from others is its floor plan, large yard, front porch, sleek design, details..etc. As you enter the home you will notice the hardwood flooring. It flows throughout the entire main floor. When you have the same floor in all the rooms it doesn't break up the flow. The next thing that makes this home stand out are the plantation shutters. These window treatments are the top of the line. The kitchen features granite counters, an island that accommodates seating, gas stainless stove, brand new dishwasher (never used), stainless microwave, stainless fridge and a large pantry. There is a bump out area that fits a nice size dining table. The kitchen opens to the family room...great for entertaining. There is a flex room that can be used as you wish. Could be office, formal dining...anything you need. As one enters from garage there is a hallway that has a drop zone with cubbies and hooks, a small office/command center, a large pantry and 1/2 bath. The 2nd floor has 4 bedrooms. The primary bedroom has double vanity sinks, custom tiled shower and walk in closet. The laundry is on the 2nd floor. It has built in cabinets and counter space. There are 3 more bedrooms upstairs...all are great sized rooms. The 2nd bathroom upstairs has double vanity sinks and shower/tub combo. The basement has large family room, a bedroom with an egress window, full bathroom, another finished room and storage area. The backyard is HUGE. It has a deck and white vinyl fencing. Please schedule your appointment today.
4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $435,000
