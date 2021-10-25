4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $435,000

Exquisite Custom-Built Ranch in the Grove! The grand entryway with 10' ceilings and hardwood floors immediately garners attention towards the main entertainment space. The meticulously crafted dine-in kitchen boasts a bay-window dining area plus extended countertops, a desk area, and ample cabinet space flowing into the family room with fireplace or out to the (upstairs) deck. Tucked away right beyond the front dining room is the extravagant master en-suite, with laundry room nearby; to the right of the foyer are two additional bedrooms and a full bathroom. An oasis awaits in the lower level with 9' ceilings in the great room complete with wet bar, built-in seating; move into the den with fireplace with the potential to become an additional bedroom or use the walk-out to the patio with basketball hoop, no backyard neighbors, and tree-lined privacy. Includes fourth bedroom, third full bath, extra room, and large unfinished storage area.