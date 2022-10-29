 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $435,000

Beautiful new construction 2 story plan is now complete and ready to move in!!! 5 Bedrooms 3 1/2 baths. Wood floors on the main level with tile in Mudroom. Kitchen with white cabinets, quartz countertops, tiled backsplash, island eating bar and walk in pantry. Family Room with mantel surround gas fireplace. First floor Office. Mudroom with built in lockers. Powder room on main with shiplap wall. Laundry on 2nd level with bedrooms. Finished basement with family room, Bedroom and full Bath. Great storage space. Fully sodded yard. Days on the market reflect start of building.

