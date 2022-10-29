Beautiful new construction 2 story plan is now complete and ready to move in!!! 5 Bedrooms 3 1/2 baths. Wood floors on the main level with tile in Mudroom. Kitchen with white cabinets, quartz countertops, tiled backsplash, island eating bar and walk in pantry. Family Room with mantel surround gas fireplace. First floor Office. Mudroom with built in lockers. Powder room on main with shiplap wall. Laundry on 2nd level with bedrooms. Finished basement with family room, Bedroom and full Bath. Great storage space. Fully sodded yard. Days on the market reflect start of building.
4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $435,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Investigators said a weapon was displayed during the attempted carjacking at Hy-Vee.
Two people were struck by gunfire during an attempted carjacking Sunday morning, Bloomington police said Monday.
It’s certainly not uncommon for a machinery technician to save the day during harvest season, but it is rare for one to literally save a farmer’s life.
If you love food — who doesn't? — make sure you get the latest on the BloNo restaurant scene from columnist Larry Carius.
BLOOMINGTON — Unbeatens Ridgeview-Lexington and Prairie Central earned No. 1 seeds while Big 12 Conference champion Normal West grabbed a No. …
The YWCA McLean County recognized community leaders Thursday night during the 33rd Women of Distinction awards ceremony at Illinois State University's Bone Student Center.
Police are investigating a report of gunfire Friday night in west Bloomington.
The former Bloomington-Normal YMCA facility, at 602 S. Main Street, will soon be under new ownership. Details:
Check out the playoff field for all eight classes.