Beautiful new construction 2 story plan is now complete and ready to move in!!! 5 Bedrooms 3 1/2 baths. Wood floors on the main level with tile in Mudroom. Kitchen with white cabinets, quartz countertops, tiled backsplash, island eating bar and walk in pantry. Family Room with mantel surround gas fireplace. First floor Office. Mudroom with built in lockers. Powder room on main with shiplap wall. Laundry on 2nd level with bedrooms. Finished basement with family room, Bedroom and full Bath. Great storage space. Fully sodded yard. Days on the market reflect start of building.
4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $434,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
This is a developing story and will be updated.
BPD spokesman Brandt Parsley told The Pantagraph on Thursday that one person involved in the crash was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
A McLean County correctional officer has been arrested on charges of filing a fraudulent worker’s compensation claim, according to the sheriff's office.
On Thursday, the Bloomington Police Department described the teen's injuries as non-life-threatening.
The motions almost certainly will be denied by the trial judge, but still preserve arguments that likely will be made later in an appeal.
A McLean County man was convicted of 10 counts of possession of child pornography following a two-hour jury deliberation on Thursday.
GOODFIELD — Busy Corner, 302 S. Eureka St. in Goodfield, is this week’s pick for Eats of the Week.
Find Illinois high school football postseason scores here.
Gunfire struck a building Wednesday night on Rainbow Circle in Bloomington, but no injuries were reported, police said.
A Central Illinois man who pleaded guilty to felony charges for his role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S Capitol was charged with first-degree murder in Sangamon County.