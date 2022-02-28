Wow! Fabulous home on an almost half acre lot with a gorgeous saltwater pool, a 3 seasons room and amazing golf course views!!! The floor plan provides so much space as well as main floor living with an awesome main floor master suite. The second floor provides three bedrooms and two full baths including a private bath attached to one of the bedrooms. The walk-out basement is made even more appealing with the second gas fireplace and the fourth full bath. The sellers have left almost no area untouched by improvements. For your outdoor enjoyment, they added the 16'x32' pool with 2 water features and an auto cover plus a lovely iron fence surrounding the lot. The views can be enjoyed from the huge deck that was added. The kitchen has been updated with white cabinets, beautiful quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, and new backsplash. The main floor has newer wood flooring. The two-story family room has an updated fireplace surround. All bathrooms have been remodeled. The master bath has new heated floors, new vanity, counters, tile shower, soaking tub and lighting - you will enjoy this luxurious space! The exterior has also been improved with an irrigation system, new garage doors and new front door. The roof is less than 10 years old.
4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $430,000
