This amazing 1 year old home is situated on one of the deepest lots in Fox Creek Sub. Upgrades/features to this home are... custom built kitchen with granite countertops, touch-less faucet and farmhouse sink. Soft close cabinetry. Stainless steel appliances w/French door fridge. Stove gas with upgraded vent hood, direct vented to the outside. Large custom island for entertaining. Full partially finished basement, with roughed in for 2 additional rooms, 5th bedroom with egress and full bath, upgraded lighting, ceiling fans, carpeting, real hardwood sliced face sawmark French oak wood flooring, multiple width with boards of 4, 5 & 6 in. wide, 1/2 in. thick with random lengths. This home has so many updates you have to see it in person to be able to appreciate it all. Come outside and imagine yourself sitting on your large 20 x 20 back patio sipping your morning cup of coffee watching the golfers at hole #2 on the green at The Den At Foxcreek.
4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $429,900
