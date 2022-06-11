4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $429,900

Beautiful 1.5 story home with 5 bedrooms and 3 1/2 baths located in the Grove on Kickapoo Creek. Wonderful Hardwood floors on the main level and fresh paint in 2022. Nice laundry area with lockers for extra storage! Kitchen features abundant white cabinets with granite counter tops, newly added built-ins and a center island. Wide open 2-story family room bringing in lots of natural light including a gas fireplace. Finished lower level with family room, bedroom and full bath. Backyard features a large inviting patio to entertain with family and friends with a privacy fence.