4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $428,000

Coming soon new construction in desirable Grove on Kickapoo Creek subdivision. Premier Custom Craftsman style with an open floor plan. It has a separate flex room by the front foyer. Spacious kitchen with a large island. Four bedrooms and laundry upstairs. 3 car garage. Unfinished basement with rough-in for bath- can be optioned upon request at additional cost. Anticipated end of September completion. Agent interest.

