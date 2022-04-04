 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $420,000

4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $420,000

This one is a good one. Built by Chuck Epperson in 1989 with 2 X 6 construction which these original owners have maintained and updated for 30+ years. Located in desired and well managed Hawthorn Hills. A very private backyard with a large 700 square foot deck and Gazebo for entertaining family and friends. Several updates to include a Master Bath remodel, updated 3 Seasons room, updated Deck, Water Heater, Back-up Sump, Garage epoxy floor and Door openers, repaired Driveway and many more. Large Basement with several flex rooms for exercise, play, billiards, cards and even with Wine storage racks. All information deemed to be accurate but not warranted.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News