4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $420,000

This one is a good one. Built by Chuck Epperson in 1989 with 2 X 6 construction which these original owners have maintained and updated for 30+ years. Located in desired and well managed Hawthorn Hills. A very private backyard with a large 700 square foot deck and Gazebo for entertaining family and friends. Several updates to include a Master Bath remodel, updated 3 Seasons room, updated Deck, Water Heater, Back-up Sump, Garage epoxy floor and Door openers, repaired Driveway and many more. Large Basement with several flex rooms for exercise, play, billiards, cards and even with Wine storage racks. All information deemed to be accurate but not warranted.