The Popular "Conlor Plan" is now done in Heartland Hills. You'll enjoy the open kitchen with quartz countertops, tile backsplash, large walk in panty w/ center island to entertain which opens to a nice size living room. Mud room and half bath off or garage entrance w/ built in lockers. Office on the main floor can also be used as a 4th bedroom. You'll love the spacious second-floor laundry room. The master suite has an enormous walk-in closet plus a beautiful tiled shower and plenty of cabinets for all of your personals. 2x6 exterior construction, LED puck lights for superior energy efficiency and light quality, USB port plugs situated throughout, wifi programable thermostat, high efficient HVAC, MyQ garage door remote access from smart phones. All modern up to date efficient building quality! All info deemed accurate but not warranted and subject to builders discretionary changes and product availability