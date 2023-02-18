Welcome to the popular "Conlor" Plan, another great New Construction in Cedar Ridge. Main floor flow featuring large great room open to Kitchen and separate flex room(4th Bedroom). All 3 Bedrooms upstairs are jumbo sized with walk-in closets, 2nd floor laundry room. Master suite has large Walk-in closet and awesome tile shower. Large 2 car garage on one of our most sought after floor plans. 2x6 exterior construction, Wifi programable thermostat, high efficient HVAC, MyQ garage door remote access from smart phones. All modern up to date efficient building quality! All information deemed accurate but not warranted and subject to builders discretionary change and product availability
4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $405,000
