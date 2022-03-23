4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $399,900

Well cared for and wonderful!! This 1 1/2 story home on a cul-de-sac in Summerfield is bright, open, and spacious. The main floor has an office, formal dining room, large living room with vaulted ceiling, eat in kitchen with lots of cabinets that were painted white in 2020 and granite counter tops too! There is a beautiful sun room that leads to a cozy patio overlooking the private back yard. The open staircase leads to the second floor with a loft space, 3 large bedrooms, and a full bath. The basement is finished with large family room with a fireplace, built-in bookcases, a 1/2 bath, and tons of storage space. New carpet in the basement in 2017, HVAC 2020, water heater 2014, dishwasher 2022, and roof 2013.