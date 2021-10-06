4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $395,000

Location & Luxury! This Summerfield 2-story boasts amazing square footage, a beautiful floor plan, custom amenities AND a POOL! A gorgeous rod iron spindle trimmed catwalk overlooks the 2-story entrance to set the tone of elegant, yet comfortable ambiance. The main floor features wood flooring in the large family room, formal dining and den/flex room. Also on the 1st floor is a powder room, laundry & the Chef's Kitchen w/ ample custom cabinetry, granite counters, a large island, built-in desk and a stainless appliance package! The 2nd floor includes 4 bedrooms and 3 FULL baths (one en suite in bedroom 2 and a Jack & Jill bath between bedrooms 3 & 4). The HUGE master features a coffered ceiling, bonus sitting area (great for an office), an en suite bath that includes a jetted tub, separate shower, sprawling double vanity, private water closet & a large WIC. The finished basement includes a wet bar, full bath & theater room w/ a brand new projector! The heated 3-car garage offers a bonus workshop! The crowning glory of the home is the fenced backyard, an oasis of privacy and luxury that includes lush landscaping, a firepit, a pergola over the hot tub and the stunning in-ground pool! A must see home that is priced to sell!