Welcome to the popular "Conlor" Plan, another great New Construction in Cedar Ridge. Main floor flow featuring large great room open to Kitchen and separate flex room(4th Bedroom). All 3 Bedrooms upstairs are jumbo sized with walk-in closets, 2nd floor laundry room. Master suite has large Walk-in closet and awesome tile shower. Large 2 car garage on one of our most sought after floor plans. 2x6 exterior construction, Wifi programable thermostat, high efficient HVAC, MyQ garage door remote access from smart phones. All modern up to date efficient building quality! All information deemed accurate but not warranted and subject to builders discretionary change and product availability
4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $395,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 60-year-old Bloomington man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on I-55, officials said.
The Bloomington Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing 3-year-old child.
"Why is this allowed to happen?" Parents of Colene Hoose Elementary students brought safety concerns, questions and frustration to the Unit 5 …
Breyden Breymeyer is 5'10", 170 pounds, with green eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a gray and red Adidas sweatshirt, black pants…
One person was killed after a vehicle left Interstate 55 northbound and became submerged in water in Towanda's Boyd Wesley Park, authorities c…