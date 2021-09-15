4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $389,900

There is no need to look any further, this is the perfect home located in the ever so desirable, Tipton Trails Subdivision. You come in to the awesome 2 story entry and immediately your eyes are directed to the beautiful hardwood curved staircase. Your home office also has hardwood floors and is just waiting to be set up. If you need a little extra privacy, there are glass french doors that you can shut, between the office and the family room. You've got plenty of room to host the holidays or dinner parties in your formal dining area (which also has those gorgeous hardwood floors in it). The open concept eat in kitchen, with oversized island that has granite counter tops and plenty of space for everyone to gather around, was updated in 2013. It now comes equipped with double wall ovens, wall microwave, stainless steel gas cooktop and stainless steel vent hood that is vented to the exterior, all in 2013. The refrigerator and dishwasher were new in 2010. There is so much kitchen storage space with the additional cabinets added under the cooktop, custom spice rack, pots and pan drawer and large pantry. I can't forget to mention the tile backsplash that was also added in 2013. The flow continues right in to the family room that has hardwood floors and built ins surrounding the fireplace. All 4 bedrooms are on the second level of the home and have the same amazing hardwood floors. The master suite has his and her closets (which are both very nice sized), double vanity, walk in shower and whirlpool tub. 2 of the other bedrooms have walk in closets and the 3rd bedroom has double doors, no bifold doors here. There is plenty of space in the full hall bath that also has a double vanity and tub/shower combo. But wait, there is more, the basement also has a finished family room, a fun play area that's under the stairs, a flex room with closet and 2 windows but not an egress window, a half bath, another whole side that is unfinished and is perfect for rec room or workout area and you have a large storage area. You won't have to worry about your sump pump when the electricity goes out, this home has a Water Powered Backup Sump Pump that was new in 2019. You can access The Constitution Trail right at the end of the street and the Incredible Park/Spray Park and Pavillon is also right down the road.