This home is located in Eagle Crest East with many parks nearby! Great floorplan with formal living and dining room or could be used as extra office space! Kitchen with granite counters, planning desk, pantry, and island. Hanging pot rack above island stays. Additional breakfast nook with vaulted ceilings. All new carpet on 1st floor. Mudroom off garage with built-in cabinets for all your extra storage needs. Spacious Master bedroom with fireplace & walk-in closet. Master bath with double sinks, separate soaking tub and separate shower. 3 car garage with storage cabinets and workbench that remain! Open lower level with bonus room and full bath, and all new carpet just installed. Corner lot with private fenced backyard and patio.
4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $385,000
