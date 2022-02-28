Welcome home to this gorgeous property tucked away in Charterwood Farms subdivision!! Just minutes from Bloomington/Normal and Award Winning TRI-VALLEY SCHOOLS. This home has been maintained nicely and filled with quality updates. Enjoy the tranquil 1.09 acre tree-lined lot with wildlife grazing across the fields. This traditional 2 story floor plan has all 4 bedrooms on the second floor and includes a laundry shoot :). The current owner removed the wall between the kitchen and living room to create the popular open concept and extended the oak flooring throughout. The kitchen includes Marble & Soapstone Countertops, soft close drawers and stainless steel appliances. The master bedroom has a nice size closet with built-in organizers, large bath with dual sink and walk in tiled shower. The subdivision amenities include a pool, playground, picnic pavilion, stocked pond and lake. Don't miss this rare opportunity!
4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $385,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Kimberlee A. Burton, the mother of missing 7-month-old Zaraz V. Walker, was formally charged Friday with concealing the baby's death.
The Bloomington Police Department announced Thursday morning that a Bloomington mother whose baby disappeared earlier this month is charged with concealing a death.
COVID-19 isn't gone, but Illinois health officials say numbers have dropped low enough to warrant lifting the state's mask mandate for most indoor public places.
A Bloomington man is accused of pushing a confidential police informant down his stairs and not letting him leave amid a controlled buy transaction for cannabis.
Looking a layer even deeper, there was perhaps no collection of downstate communities harder hit than college towns, particularly those where "directional" universities are located.
A jury found Jordyn H. Thornton guilty of a first-degree murder charge in the Oct. 30, 2018, shooting death of Trevonte Kirkwood, 27, of Bloomington.
A person was taken into custody Monday after a report of an armed subject at Veteran's Parkway at East College Avenue.
An Illinois State Police trooper needed medical treatment after their squad was hit early Saturday morning in Bloomington.
State Sen. Tom Cullerton, D-Villa Park, resigned his seat and will reportedly plead guilty next month to federal corruption charges.
Underwood’s response to poor officiating was to embarrass himself. A guy in his late 50s making millions of dollars reverted to his terrible twos. The worst part? It worked.