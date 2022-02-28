4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $385,000

Welcome home to this gorgeous property tucked away in Charterwood Farms subdivision!! Just minutes from Bloomington/Normal and Award Winning TRI-VALLEY SCHOOLS. This home has been maintained nicely and filled with quality updates. Enjoy the tranquil 1.09 acre tree-lined lot with wildlife grazing across the fields. This traditional 2 story floor plan has all 4 bedrooms on the second floor and includes a laundry shoot :). The current owner removed the wall between the kitchen and living room to create the popular open concept and extended the oak flooring throughout. The kitchen includes Marble & Soapstone Countertops, soft close drawers and stainless steel appliances. The master bedroom has a nice size closet with built-in organizers, large bath with dual sink and walk in tiled shower. The subdivision amenities include a pool, playground, picnic pavilion, stocked pond and lake. Don't miss this rare opportunity!