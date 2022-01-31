 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $385,000

4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $385,000

Beautiful 2 story home, minutes from the Den at Fox Creek golf course! 4 bed, 2.5 bath with full finished basement. Gorgeous sunroom (2012) right off the main living room offers loads of natural sunlight. Hardwood and carpeted floors throughout, stainless steel appliances, and updated security system. 3 car-attached garage with plenty of storage space. Home is located on a cul-de-sac with little thru-traffic. 5 minutes from highway access and 10 minutes from DT Bloomington!

