Beautiful 5 Bedroom 3.5 Bath in Hershey Grove has it all! Open Concept main floor with amazing kitchen that features soft close cabinets with underlighting, large island, walk in pantry, central vac with kickplate, and Granite tops. Extra flex room on main floor makes a perfect office or playroom. Upstairs features massive laundry room, large master with walk-in in closet, dual vanity, and tiled shower, 3 other good sized bedrooms and full bath. Downstairs has 9ft ceilings, huge finished area with a wet bar with quartz tops, microwave, fridge, full bath and bedroom! Outback features a covered patio w/ a roll down sun shade overlooking your large fenced in backyard. Other features include: Natural gas hookup on patio, water softener(owned), water back up sump pump, double pane windows, upgrade insulation, and insulated garage. Do not miss out on this one!
4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $385,000
