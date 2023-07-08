New 2 story, 4 bedroom home in Wittenburg woods. Front flex room can be a dining room or office. Large walk in pantry in the kitchen, island and eating area are open to the family room. Upstairs laundry, large master bedroom and 8x10 closet. Hardwood throughout most of main level, carpet in bedrooms. White cabinets throughout, quartz kitchen countertops. Agent interest. Unfinished basement but cost to finish upon request.
4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $375,000
