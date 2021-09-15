4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $369,900

A unique floor plan and a quality built home on a large lot with beautiful landscaping and mature trees and irrigation system. Built in an established neighborhood this large house with more than 3,400 square feet above ground offers a two story foyer and a two story family room with a wood burning fireplace; a gorgeous 1st floor library with built in book cases, a 38 x 12 all windowed sunroom to enjoy year round beauty of the backyard, large eat-in kitchen, living room and dining room; On second floor four bedrooms, a bonus room off the master that could be used as a nursery, office or a second walk-in closet. Some updats include Roof 2006, Lennox a/c 2006, furnace, 2011 and Pella windows on South side of home and family room. Must see in person! Professional photos will be online as soon as possible