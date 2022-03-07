This immaculate walkout 4 bedroom ranch features an open floor plan with a split bedroom design. Beautiful kitchen has granite counters, stainless appliances, counter sitting & breakfast nook. Very nice master bath with unique master walk in shower & heated tile floors. Nine foot ceilings in the basement with a large family room, 4th bedroom, full bath & very versatile unfinished space. Screened 3 seasons porch, fenced backyard, two patios & a deck. Double doors from unfinished basement area lead to patio, convenient for riding mower. Patio slider leads to second patio from lower level family room. No back neighbors & nice views of the tree line across the street. The 3 car garage is insulated.
4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $365,000
