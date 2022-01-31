4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $365,000

Welcome to this beautiful 4 bedroom 3.5 bathroom home that is situated on 1.5 lots on a quiet cul-de-sac in the highly desirable Fleetwood neighborhood. Significant interior and exterior updates have been completed by the current owners in which they have invested $250,900 in upgrades since they purchased the home in 2015. Ask your broker for the detailed list of improvements. The Primary Suite has been expanded and offers a dressing/sitting area with large closets. The large living room has a gas log fireplace. There is also a separate dining room and a den. The basement was recently finished with a family room, bedroom, laundry, storage, and a full bathroom with heated floors. Hardwood floors expand extensively through the home. Custom blinds/ window treatments have been added and will remain. Sellers have created an absolute backyard HAVEN prime for entertaining, gardening, and relaxing. A large stamped concrete patio has been added with a professional grade built-in outdoor kitchen that includes a grill, pizza oven, and flatop grill. Gardeners delight as a garden shed with power has been added and a storage area. Abundant perennial plantings, raised strawberry garden, and trees have been added and surrounded by a 6' privacy fence. The backyard has been professionally photographed for national advertising campaigns and is featured on the web and in print for multiple luxury brands. Security camera in operation. All offers to be reviewed by the sellers on Wednesday Feb. 2, 2022 at 3:00pm.