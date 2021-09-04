Welcome the "Myra 2.0" Plan to Fox Creek! Enjoy large family room with beautiful fireplace and stone surround, exposed rod stair well accents the family room. The kitchen has large island, SS appliances, quartz counter-tops, tiles backsplash, pantry, and large dinette space. Large main floor laundry room with easy access from master suite. Master suite features massive walk-in closet and you will love the master bath...loads of room in tile shower and vanity top space. 3 Large bedrooms up with oversized 3 car garage. 2x6 exterior construction, LED puck lights for superior energy efficiency and light quality, USB port plugs situated throughout, Wifi programable thermostat, high efficiency HVAC, MyQ garage door remote access from smart phones... All modern up to date efficient building quality! Fantastic price for new construction! Photos taken from previous build of similar plan. Finishes will vary and subject to builder's discretionary change and product availability.
4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $365,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
This is a developing story that will be updated.
Illinois State Police are investigating after a north Normal shooting that left three people injured and three dead, including the suspect, authorities said Monday.
The motorists, 61, was still in custody Sunday morning. More details here.
Community members offered support to residents of a Normal mobile home park Tuesday as police released more details about a shooting that left three people injured and three dead, including the suspect.
A 61-year-old Bloomington man has been charged with aggravated DUI after prosecutors say his vehicle struck a man Saturday night, leaving the victim with "severe internal injuries."
Urbana has forfeited to Bloomington for this Friday's Big 12 Conference football game.
Police say an argument over the COVID-19 vaccine led to a fatal shooting in Southern Illinois over the weekend.
Bloomington police said two arrests have been made and a third suspect is at large in the shooting and carjacking of a ride-share driver, police said.
Authorities were investigating a two-vehicle crash that killed three members of a southwestern Illinois family.
McLean County sheriff's deputies wrapped up a two-day manhunt on Thursday after capturing a shoeless man who fled from a crash outside of Hudson.