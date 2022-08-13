Hershey Grove Welcomes The "Conlor" Plan! You'll enjoy the open kitchen with walk in panty and center island to entertain which opens to a nice size living room featuring a gas fireplace with beautiful stacked stone surround and a sharp mantle. The flex room on the main level can be an office, playroom or formal dining room, or 4th bedroom. Each bedroom has a walk-in closet and you'll love the spacious second-floor laundry room. The master suite has an enormous walk-in closet plus a beautiful tiled shower and plenty of cabinets for all of your personals. Hershey Grove is close to State farm corporate south with easy access to all of your East side amenities. 2x6 exterior construction, LED puck lights for superior energy efficiency and light quality, USB port plugs situated throughout, Wi-Fi programable thermostat, high efficient HVAC, MyQ garage door remote access from smart phones... All modern up to date efficient building quality! Fantastic price for new construction! Photos taken from previous build of similar plan, exterior and interior finishes will vary and subject to builder's discretionary change and product availability.
4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $363,500
