Gorgeous split bedroom BRICK ranch on corner lot with side load garage, across from playground & trail. Open floor plan with lots of hardwood flooring, beautiful stone fireplace on main level and an additional fireplace in the basement. New furnace & air 2020, new water heater 2020, water-powered sump back-up 2018, and updated the irrigation system 2018. Main floor office with French doors, butler's pantry off kitchen in dinette area, spacious kitchen with white cabinetry, lots of counter space, pantry, stainless steel refrigerator, newer microwave and dishwasher all remain! Dramatic 10' ceilings and formal dining room greet you as you enter the home. Huge master bedroom has a luxurious master bath with dual sink vanity, 2 walk-in-closets and 2019 remodeled extra large shower! You'll love the quality and extra amenities this home has to offer! The basement is incredible with a "log-cabin" motif, recreation area, bonus room with closet, super huge bedroom, and a wet bar with refrigerator and microwave and an abundance of cabinetry! The family room is open and a wonderful place to entertain. There is plenty of storage place and an area perfect for crafting or a mini-workshop. Covered front porch and rear porch provide extra outdoor living areas, as well as a large patio in the rear yard with privacy barriers and a hot tub (about 3 years old) which stays with the home--great for relaxing after a long day at work or play. The impressive curb appeal will be sure to please! Don't miss your opportunity--make this beautiful home yours, today!
4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $359,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Normal Police Chief Rick Bleichner said one person was taken into protective custody after an incident this afternoon on Brentwood Drive.
We have all the finals from Friday and Saturday updated.
"This should send a message to State Farm and other institutions that they should not forget they are dealing with human beings," Doherty's attorney said.
10-year-old Virginia girl who died of COVID had been assigned to walk sick students to school nurse's office, mom says
Nicole Sperry attributed her daughter's infection to parents allowing their sick children to attend school. "My beautiful girl was taken from me because people are too damn selfish to care about what could happen to others."
Here's an alphabetical list of scores from all of Friday's high school football games statewide.
No injuries were reported, and officers found shell casings in the area.
The sentencing for a Bloomington man convicted in a 2018 triple murder was delayed Monday when the defendant refused to reappear in court after a lengthy hearing.
A McLean County judge Thursday sentenced a Carlock man to four years in prison for a firearm offense stemming from a July 2020 shooting in Bloomington.
The shooting death of a veteran Illinois State Police trooper on the Dan Ryan Expressway has been ruled a suicide, officials said Saturday.
Manufacturing delays, production and delivery employee shortages and other factors have forced Central Illinois schools to shift menus to meet students’ needs even when large portions of their food orders aren’t being filled.