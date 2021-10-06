4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $359,900

Gorgeous split bedroom BRICK ranch on corner lot with side load garage, across from playground & trail. Open floor plan with lots of hardwood flooring, beautiful stone fireplace on main level and an additional fireplace in the basement. New furnace & air 2020, new water heater 2020, water-powered sump back-up 2018, and updated the irrigation system 2018. Main floor office with French doors, butler's pantry off kitchen in dinette area, spacious kitchen with white cabinetry, lots of counter space, pantry, stainless steel refrigerator, newer microwave and dishwasher all remain! Dramatic 10' ceilings and formal dining room greet you as you enter the home. Huge master bedroom has a luxurious master bath with dual sink vanity, 2 walk-in-closets and 2019 remodeled extra large shower! You'll love the quality and extra amenities this home has to offer! The basement is incredible with a "log-cabin" motif, recreation area, bonus room with closet, super huge bedroom, and a wet bar with refrigerator and microwave and an abundance of cabinetry! The family room is open and a wonderful place to entertain. There is plenty of storage place and an area perfect for crafting or a mini-workshop. Covered front porch and rear porch provide extra outdoor living areas, as well as a large patio in the rear yard with privacy barriers and a hot tub (about 3 years old) which stays with the home--great for relaxing after a long day at work or play. The impressive curb appeal will be sure to please! Don't miss your opportunity--make this beautiful home yours, today!