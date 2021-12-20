 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $355,000

Sold from Private Listing. Immaculate Ranch has open floor plan, 3.5 baths, 3-car garage. Master has cathedral ceilings, separate garden tub & shower. Other bedrooms on main level have Jack-n-Jill bath. Finished basement with 9' ceilings, huge family room, 4th bedroom, full bath, built-in wet bar w/granite countertops & lots of storage space. Built-in lockers in mudroom. Lawn professionally maintained. Radon Mitigation system installed. Home Warranty provided.

