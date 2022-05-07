Pottery Barn Perfect! Beautiful two story home in Fox Lake Subdivision! 5 Bedrooms, 3.5 bath in Bloomington situated on a sizable lot with a fenced in backyard (covered area in the corner of the fence perfect for a lawn mower or for garden tools), covered patio with outside gas line for a grill (great for entertaining). Spacious two car garage with a bump out for additional storage. Two story foyer, french doors to main floor formal dining room (or office), open concept family room and kitchen. Oversized eat-in kitchen featuring dark cabinets, Stainless steel appliances, center island, granite countertops, large walk-in pantry and ample cabinet space. Upstairs boasts 4 bedrooms, a large master suite with vaulted ceilings, en suite bathroom with soaking tub, separate shower and HUGE walk-in closet. Full finished basement with an additional family room, wet bar, 5th bedroom and full bathroom. Updates include: Newer light fixtures throughout, added 5th bedroom, full bath, Finished basement, newer covered patio, added cabinets in living room and more!! MUST SEE!!!!
4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $350,000
