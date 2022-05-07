 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $350,000

4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $350,000

Pottery Barn Perfect! Beautiful two story home in Fox Lake Subdivision! 5 Bedrooms, 3.5 bath in Bloomington situated on a sizable lot with a fenced in backyard (covered area in the corner of the fence perfect for a lawn mower or for garden tools), covered patio with outside gas line for a grill (great for entertaining). Spacious two car garage with a bump out for additional storage. Two story foyer, french doors to main floor formal dining room (or office), open concept family room and kitchen. Oversized eat-in kitchen featuring dark cabinets, Stainless steel appliances, center island, granite countertops, large walk-in pantry and ample cabinet space. Upstairs boasts 4 bedrooms, a large master suite with vaulted ceilings, en suite bathroom with soaking tub, separate shower and HUGE walk-in closet. Full finished basement with an additional family room, wet bar, 5th bedroom and full bathroom. Updates include: Newer light fixtures throughout, added 5th bedroom, full bath, Finished basement, newer covered patio, added cabinets in living room and more!! MUST SEE!!!!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch now: Leah Marlene living her dreams after 'American Idol' success

Watch now: Leah Marlene living her dreams after 'American Idol' success

It’s no secret that the Normal-raised, top 10 American Idol contestant Leah Marlene had set her heart on musical ambitions early on in life. In fact, it’s long been public record.

The Pantagraph’s Flying Horse page got a glimpse of Marlene's dream in the making about ten years ago. Check out the story below to hear what she had to say about a career in music when she was in fifth grade.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News