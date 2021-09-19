Completely Remodeled & Move In Ready with 2634 sf of living space. - Come See the Best Kitchen on the market in Bloomington-Normal. Gourmet custom cherrywood kitchen (13' 7" X 29' 6" !!) with top of the line Thermador, Miele, and Bluestar appliances - 48" range with an indoor grill and custom 1500 cfm ventilation hood. Kitchen includes a generous 14' granite island, microwave drawer, baking station and coffee/beverage station. Custom cherrywood millwork throughout house to match the other custom finishings. New concrete driveway 2021, new HVAC 2021, new windows 2020 and newly remodeled 2nd floor 2020 including elegant mastersuite with top of the line fixtures. Also includes 6 ft soaker tub & top of line fixtures in second full bath, granite/quartz/marble countertops throughout, custom yard shed, fully finished spacious basement, wood burning fireplace, dedicated office, mature trees on almost 3/4 acre corner lot and a fantastic neighborhood.
4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $349,000
