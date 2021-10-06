 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $347,900

4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $347,900

This home shows like a model and is in impeccable condition! Features: * Spacious open foyer with slate floor and impressive balcony * Formal living and dining room * Beautiful kitchen with ample cabinets, island, pantry closet, S/S appliances, and maple floor * Breakfast room overlooking backyard * Central staircase with double access and unique iron wrought railing * FR with slate fireplace surround and custom mantle * Mast Suite with 2 W/I closets, double sinks, whirlpool tib, shower and ceramic accents * Three additional bathrooms with generous closets *Large hall bath with 2 sinks and tub/shower combo. * Solid interior doors * 9 foot ceilings * Full basement with full bath rough in and egress window. Perfect for future finishing * Maintenance free brick and steel exterior * Fabulous large, private back yard with no backyard neighbors and beautiful landscaping * Stunning and spotless one owner home in Summerfield subdivision * New roof in 2014

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News