4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $347,900

This home shows like a model and is in impeccable condition! Features: * Spacious open foyer with slate floor and impressive balcony * Formal living and dining room * Beautiful kitchen with ample cabinets, island, pantry closet, S/S appliances, and maple floor * Breakfast room overlooking backyard * Central staircase with double access and unique iron wrought railing * FR with slate fireplace surround and custom mantle * Mast Suite with 2 W/I closets, double sinks, whirlpool tib, shower and ceramic accents * Three additional bathrooms with generous closets *Large hall bath with 2 sinks and tub/shower combo. * Solid interior doors * 9 foot ceilings * Full basement with full bath rough in and egress window. Perfect for future finishing * Maintenance free brick and steel exterior * Fabulous large, private back yard with no backyard neighbors and beautiful landscaping * Stunning and spotless one owner home in Summerfield subdivision * New roof in 2014