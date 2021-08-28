 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $339,900

New construction, four bedroom home in Wittenburg Woods. Open floor plan with hardwood floors throughout. Kitchen with island, pantry, quartz counter tops, over sized family room with gas fireplace. Master suite features a double sink vanity and walk in tiled shower. Enjoy the extra living space in the finished lower level with a family room and a extra bedroom and bath.

