Enjoy the rare Hearth Room connected to the updated kitchen of your new 2X6 constructed custom home. It features a fireplace and opens up to the private patio. When spring gets here, enjoy all of the flowers that surround the patio area and home. The kitchen has solid surface counters and stainless appliances including a Kitchen Aid downdraft range/stove in the island. The laundry is on the main floor as you enter from the large 3 car garage. As you leave the kitchen you will pass by a powder room and then see the formal dining room and very open family room with vaulted ceilings and a second fireplace. All of the windows provide lots of natural lighting. On the opposite end of the home from the kitchen is the master bedroom on the main floor. It features a lighted trayed ceiling. The master bath has a jetted tub, walk in shower, double sink and a large walk in closet. Now we go up to the second floor where we find two bedrooms that share a "Jack and Jill" bathroom. The third bedroom up has it's own full bath. The full basement has a large family room with built in's and a finished room that could be used for a workout room or office. Another partially finished room has been used as a craft room. Trane H/E furnace and air (2007) Certain Teed Premium roof (2009) Kitchen Aid island stove (2016) Maytag washer(2019) Dryer(2013) Basement has rough in for a bath. See Feature Sheet in documents.....
4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $339,000
