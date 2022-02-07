Large stately home with tons of character & no backyard neighbors! 2-story entry, hardwood floors, built-in bookcases, tons of crown & trims! Main floor provides tons of living space...a dedicated dining & living room/flex space AND fantastic family room with fireplace & custom built-ins. Open kitchen boasts hardwood floors, stone backsplash & "corian" style tops. Awesome wet bar/prep station & fantastic bright cathedral breakfast room. First floor laundry with tub sink. Generous bedroom sizes, including spacious primary with two closets & renovated ensuite bath featuring soaker tub, dual vanities & separate shower. Huge basement offers 2 large finished areas, half bath & giant storage space. Fenced private yard with views of nature behind. Maintenance free deck & cute screened gazebo updated in 2019. Stone patio & professional landscaping with low voltage lighting. 3-car heated sideload garage. Generator. New Trane Furnace w warranty (12/2021). Seller unaware of any issues with home but selling "as-is".
4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $335,000
