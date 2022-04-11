Wow! Fantastic one owner, updated 4 bedroom with a grand entryway featuring an open staircase to the second floor. Bright open floor plan that's full of light! Gorgeous hardwood floors and large eat in kitchen featuring granite counters, slate appliances, and plenty of counter space. The kitchen opens to the family room with a stone fireplace and view of the spacious backyard. First floor also features, formal living room or flex space for however you want to use it. The owner's retreat has a beautifully updated full bath with a luxurious soaking tub, and a generous walk-in closet. Three more bedrooms upstairs and an additional full bath to round out the 2nd floor. The fully finished basement features a recreation room and additional 1/2 bathroom. This home os located on a nicely landscaped lot that is fully fenced in with a custom poured patio for entertainment. Located in Unit 5 School District and a short distance to great neighborhood parks, this home will certainly please the entire family. Be sure to see this one in person! HVAC replaced 2020. Roof replaced 2014.
4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $335,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
State Farm CEO Michael Tipsord and Chief Administrative Officer Mary Schmidt presented a $250,000 check Wednesday to the Western Avenue Community Center in memory of Willie Brown.
Prosecutors said an Illinois State Police task force revealed packages mailed to their Bloomington residence containing drugs.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Jalen A. Davis, 21, is charged with six counts of Class X felony child pornography possession.
Since the county moved to weekly coronavirus updates four weeks ago, McLean County has averaged about 117 cases per week. This week, that number was 203.
Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum sued the Center for Covid Control, or CCC, and its testing partner, Doctors Clinical Laboratory, for deceptively marketing testing services and for violating Oregon's Unlawful Trade Practices Act.
Law enforcement officials said modern DNA analysis helped them identify the man responsible for killing three women in the late-1980s while they worked overnight shifts at motels off Interstate 65.
Let's test your knowledge with today's question from Bill Flick.
A Streator man was sentenced to seven years in prison Thursday for reckless homicide and aggravated driving under the influence causing death charges.
The mailer from Irvin's campaign leads with the big headline "Bailey breaks with Trump" and features a picture of him next to pictures of former President Barack Obama and President Joe Biden.