4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $335,000

Wow! Fantastic one owner, updated 4 bedroom with a grand entryway featuring an open staircase to the second floor. Bright open floor plan that's full of light! Gorgeous hardwood floors and large eat in kitchen featuring granite counters, slate appliances, and plenty of counter space. The kitchen opens to the family room with a stone fireplace and view of the spacious backyard. First floor also features, formal living room or flex space for however you want to use it. The owner's retreat has a beautifully updated full bath with a luxurious soaking tub, and a generous walk-in closet. Three more bedrooms upstairs and an additional full bath to round out the 2nd floor. The fully finished basement features a recreation room and additional 1/2 bathroom. This home os located on a nicely landscaped lot that is fully fenced in with a custom poured patio for entertainment. Located in Unit 5 School District and a short distance to great neighborhood parks, this home will certainly please the entire family. Be sure to see this one in person! HVAC replaced 2020. Roof replaced 2014.